Japan's Yoshihide Suga elected as country's first new prime minister in 8 years

TOKYO Suga was elected as Japan's prime minister on Wednesday, becoming the country's first new leader in nearly eight years and facing a raft of challenges, including reviving an economy battered by the Covid-19 crisis.

Suga, who served as chief cabinet secretary to outgoing premier Shinzo Abe, was voted in by the lower house of parliament where his ruling Liberal Democratic Party holds a majority.

Yoshihide Suga waves following a debate
Yoshihide Suga waves following a debate organised by Liberal Democratic Party, Youth Bureau, Women's Bureau at Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo on September 9, 2020.


