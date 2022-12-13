Jersey blast toll rises to seven: police

A gas leak is suspected as the cause of the blast which flattened a three-storey apartment block in Jersey.

Seven people have now been confirmed dead in an explosion caused by a suspected gas leak in Jersey, police on the Channel island said on Tuesday.

The blast early on Saturday morning flattened a three-storey apartment complex in the capital, St Helier.

Jersey Police chief Robin Smith said in a statement: "The number of Islanders confirmed to have been killed in the blast is now seven.

"There are still residents that remain unaccounted for. We estimate this number to be two.

"The families have been made aware of this announcement and are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers."

No formal identification has yet taken place, he added.

A search and rescue operation has been under way at the site since the explosion. Smith has previously said it could take weeks.

Urban rescue experts from southern England and sniffer dogs have been involved in the search.

Fire chief Paul Brown on Sunday said firefighters had been called out to investigate the smell of gas on Friday evening, more than seven hours before the blast.

Jersey's gas supplier, Island Energy, said it was working with the fire service to understand what happened at the flats, which were built between 1987 and 1990.

Saturday's blast capped a tragic week for the self-governing British Crown dependency off the coast of France, whose economy relies on banking, tourism and fishing.

On Friday, the coastguard gave up a search for three Jersey fishermen missing for 36 hours after their boat hit a cargo ship and sank.