1h ago

Share

'Jerusalem is our soul,' says Israel's Ben-Gvir as he visits Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel's Minister of National Security and leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, arrives to visit Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market.
Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel's Minister of National Security and leader of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, arrives to visit Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market.
PHOTO: Menahem Kahana, AFP


  • Israel Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
  • Hamas condemned the move.
  • Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday, a controversial move by the extreme-right politician amid heightened tensions in annexed east Jerusalem.

The move came three days after Ben-Gvir and tens of thousands of Jewish nationalists marched through the Old City and just over a week into a fragile Gaza ceasefire.

"Jerusalem is our soul," Ben-Gvir wrote on Telegram, alongside a photo of himself at the site in the heart of the Old City.

"The threats of Hamas will not deter us, I went up to the Temple Mount!" he wrote, using the Jewish name for the site.

Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, denounced Ben-Gvir's last visit to the site in January and again slammed his action on Sunday.

READ | 'Unprecedented provocation': Palestinians slam Israel's Itamar Ben-Gvir over Al-Aqsa Mosque visit

Israel will "bear responsibility for the barbaric incursions of its ministers and herds of settlers", the group wrote on Telegram.

The move "confirms the depths of danger looming over Al-Aqsa, under this Zionist fascist government and the arrogance of its ministers from the extreme right", said Hamas.

Israeli police confirmed Ben-Gvir's visit in a statement, adding that it passed without incident.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and is administered by Jordan. 

Non-Muslims are permitted to visit the site, but not pray there.

The compound is also the most sacred site for Jews, who pray below it at the Western Wall.

Jordan decried Ben-Gvir's actions as a "provocative step" and a "dangerous and unacceptable escalation".

Members of Israeli security forces guard the Al-Aq
Members of Israeli security forces guard the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound following clashes that erupted during Islam's holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem on 5 April 2023. Israeli police arrested more than 350 people early 5 April, after clashes at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque, a police spokesperson said.

It "represents a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international law, and of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites", said foreign ministry spokesperson Sinan Majali.

Tours of the site by Jewish nationalists have long been criticised by Palestinians and Arab nations, while Ben-Gvir's visits have taken on added weight since he took office in December.

The timing of Sunday's visit also holds significance, coming days after nationalists marched through the Old City to celebrate east Jerusalem's capture by Israeli forces in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Palestinians were forced to close their businesses and were removed from the march route to make way for the Israeli participants.

Thursday's event was marred by incidents of violence against Palestinians and journalists, while the United States condemned "the hateful chants such as 'Death to Arabs'" during the rally.

Later on Sunday, Israel's top politicians are set to hold a rare cabinet meeting within the Old City.

It comes days into a 13 May truce reached between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza, ending five days of cross-border fighting.

The violence killed 33 people in Gaza and two in Israel, a citizen and a Gazan labourer.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
israelmiddle east peace
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA government take a hard line on the consumption of Prime Hydration in schools?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, let’s avoid becoming a nanny state
49% - 2127 votes
Yes, the pupils are getting out of hand
51% - 2235 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.45
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.21
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.05
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.94
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
1,062.74
0.0%
Palladium
1,513.00
0.0%
Gold
1,977.90
0.0%
Silver
23.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.58
-0.4%
Top 40
72,985
+0.7%
All Share
78,176
+0.7%
Resource 10
69,370
+1.2%
Industrial 25
108,475
+0.3%
Financial 15
14,866
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo