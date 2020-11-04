44m ago

add bookmark

Joe Biden, Donald Trump both predict victory as president alleges theft

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US President Donald Trump said that election would be stolen.
  • He expects a big win as counting gets under way.
  • Joe Biden told his supporters he was confident about winning.

US President Donald Trump early Wednesday said he expected a "big win" and accused Democrats of trying to steal the election after rival Joe Biden also predicted victory.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," Trump wrote on Twitter moments after Biden told supporters he expected to win.

"We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed," said Trump, who promised to speak more later.

LIVE | US election 2020: Trump says he will go to the United States Supreme Court and demand the vote be stopped

Twitter, which has vowed to act against false information, quickly flagged Trump's tweet accusing theft.

The president has long charged, with no evidence, that mail-in ballots are a way to cheat in the election.

Mail-in ballots, sent due to health concerns during the Covid-19 health crisis, are expected to favour Biden and in some states were being counted later.

US ELECTIONS 2020 | Get all the Biden vs Trump news

Trump appeared to be responding to Biden, who moments earlier told his supporters to be patient.

"We believe we are on track to win this election," Biden said to honks of approval in his home state of Delaware.

"It ain't over till every vote is counted," he said.

"It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to say who won this election."

Biden said he was confident at winning Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - all states carried by Trump in 2016.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Nail-biter in America: Trump holds major states as Biden aims to reclaim Midwestern battlegrounds
LIVE | Rolling coverage of the US presidential election results
Texas drive-through voting upheld as judge blocks Republican bid to reject ballots
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpusus elections 2020
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
43% - 82 votes
Joe Biden
39% - 75 votes
I don't care
17% - 33 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct 2020

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.30
(-1.85)
ZAR/GBP
21.08
(-0.43)
ZAR/EUR
19.02
(-1.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(-0.26)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.52)
Gold
1891.60
(-1.12)
Silver
23.62
(-3.03)
Platinum
856.00
(-1.94)
Brent Crude
40.07
(+1.90)
Palladium
2244.00
(-1.77)
All Share
53614.18
(+0.80)
Top 40
49310.35
(+0.94)
Financial 15
9891.92
(-0.95)
Industrial 25
75464.02
(+2.73)
Resource 10
49687.22
(-0.85)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo