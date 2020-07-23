1h ago

add bookmark

Joe Biden labels Donald Trump first racist US president

  • Joe Biden has labelled US President Donald Trump as a racist.
  • The Trump campaign hit back at Biden.
  • Biden and Trump face each other for the presidency on 3 November.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden labelled Donald Trump on Wednesday the first racist to become US president in remarks his opponent's re-election campaign quickly rebuked.

Biden, who was vice president under Barack Obama, the first black US president, fielded a question at a Service Employees International Union roundtable from a healthcare worker concerned about the Republican president calling the coronavirus pandemic the "China virus".

READ | Joe Biden blasts Donald Trump's use of force 'for a photo' in front of riot-damaged church

He responded by saying it was "absolutely sickening" how Trump "deals with people based on the colour of their skin, their national origin, where they're from".

He added: "No sitting president's ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We've had racists, and they've existed, and they've tried to get elected president. He's the first one that has."

Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson fired back, calling Biden's comments "an insult to the intelligence of black voters" given the onetime senator's past work with segregationist lawmakers. She said Trump "loves all people" and "works hard to empower all Americans".

Escalation

A number of US presidents owned slaves or supported policies including the repression of Native Americans and segregation of black Americans.

Princeton University said last month it was dropping former President Woodrow Wilson's name from the school, citing his racist thinking and policies.

The Biden-Trump exchange marks an escalation in what had already been a heated clash on race in the campaign being waged between the two candidates, who are both white, ahead of their 3 November election contest.

Biden previously criticised Trump for stoking racial division, often saying that he was motivated to run for office by his outrage over Trump's assessment that "both sides" were to blame for violence between white supremacists and counter protesters at a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Race became an even more central issue as protests raged over unarmed African Americans being killed by police in the aftermath of the May death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police office pressed his neck into the pavement for more than eight minutes.

Related Links
John Matisson | How did Biden go from 'Sleepy Joe' to frontrunner?
Donald Trump replaces long-time campaign manager amid slide in opinion polls
Joe Biden pulls together hundreds of lawyers as a bulwark against election trickery
Read more on:
joe bidenusus elections 2020
Lottery
1 person bags R292k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
46% - 3742 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 2367 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 2092 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.56
(-0.51)
ZAR/GBP
21.07
(-0.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.19
(-0.72)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.54)
Gold
1882.89
(+0.73)
Silver
22.84
(+0.16)
Platinum
928.00
(+0.92)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2139.00
(+0.19)
All Share
56183.69
(+0.63)
Top 40
51788.95
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10486.04
(-1.38)
Industrial 25
75326.69
(+0.36)
Resource 10
55243.87
(+2.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo