Joe Biden names former Covid-19 aide as new White House chief of staff

US President Joe Biden named Jeff Zients as the new White House chief of staff.

Zients oversaw the Covid-19 pandemic response when Biden took office.

Biden is yet to announce whether he will be running in the 2024 election.

President Joe Biden on Friday named his former top Covid-19 aide Jeff Zients as the White House chief of staff, one of the most crucial positions in an administration, gearing up for a possible re-election campaign.

Zients replaces Ron Klain, who saw Biden through the first two years of his term.

The departure of Klain, who has worked with Biden throughout his decades-long Washington career - from senator to vice president, then victor over Donald Trump in 2020 - will deprive the 80-year-old president of one of his closest, most trusted aides.

Chiefs of staff do everything from managing access to the president, setting his agenda, communicating with political power brokers and acting as a constant crisis manager and sounding board for ideas.

"During the last 36 years, Ron and I have been through some real battles together. And when you're in the trenches with somebody for as long as I have been with Ron, you really get to know the person. You see what they're made of," Biden said in a statement.

Klain is credited with masterminding the intricate, behind-the-scenes negotiations between the White House and lawmakers in Congress that has seen Biden get a string of landmark bills passed, often against expectations.

READ | Biden confirms that White House cat Willow has 'no limits' and sleeps on top of his head at night

Zients, who oversaw the vast Covid-19 pandemic response when Biden took office, is considered a skilled technocrat, who does not have the deep political connections of Klain but will aim to make sure that the earlier legislative victories are followed through.

"A big task ahead is now implementing the laws we've gotten passed efficiently and fairly," Biden said.

Biden has not yet declared he is running again but is widely expected to do so, potentially pitting him again against Trump in 2024.



