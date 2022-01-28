1h ago

add bookmark

Joe Biden pledges support for Ukraine in call with Volodymyr Zelensky - White House

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US President Joe Biden pledged support for Ukraine in a telephone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • Biden reaffirmed the readiness of the US and its allies to respond to any hostilities if Russia further "invades" Ukraine.
  • More than 100 000 Russian troops have amassed at the border with Ukraine.

Washington – US President Joe Biden pledged support for Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia during a phone call on Thursday with his counterpart in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky, the White House said.

Biden has been leading attempts to build a united Western front against Russian military pressure on Ukraine, which has angered Moscow by seeking to integrate with the West. More than 100 000 Russian troops are massed on Ukraine's borders.

In the call with Zelensky, Biden "reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine", a readout from the White House said.

Biden "underscored the commitment of the United States to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

'Joint actions' for future

In the call, Biden said Washington is "exploring additional macroeconomic support to help Ukraine's economy amidst pressure resulting from Russia's military build-up", the statement said, without going into detail.

Addressing Ukrainian criticism over the decision to call on US citizens to leave Ukraine, Biden told Zelensky that the embassy "remains open and fully operational".

While expressing support for talks this week where Ukraine and Russia recommitted to a tense ceasefire in the disputed east of the country, Biden promised that diplomatic deals would not be cut behind Ukraine's back, saying "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine".

In a tweet, Zelensky said he and the US president had "a long phone conversation" and that they "discussed recent diplomatic efforts on de-escalation and agreed on joint actions for the future".

Zelensky said he thanked Biden for US weapons deliveries and that "possibilities for financial support to Ukraine were also discussed".

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
volodymyr zelenskyjoe bidenusrussiaukrainediplomacyus politicssecurity
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 894 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1698 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.51
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.73
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.27
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,792.01
-0.3%
Silver
22.57
-0.9%
Palladium
2,301.50
-3.1%
Platinum
1,012.00
-1.4%
Brent Crude
89.34
-0.7%
Top 40
67,314
+0.4%
All Share
73,756
+0.3%
Resource 10
75,137
+0.1%
Industrial 25
91,041
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,119
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo