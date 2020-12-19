1h ago

add bookmark

Joe Biden to receive Covid vaccine on Monday

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President-elect Joe Biden.
President-elect Joe Biden.
Getty Images
  • United States President-elect Joe Biden will receive his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.
  • Biden’s incoming press secretary, Jen Psaki, said that Biden’s wife Jill, will also be getting an injection on Monday.
  • Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are expected to receive their doses the week after next.

United States President-elect Joe Biden will receive his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, his press secretary announced, as Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking government officials to receive their doses on Friday.

Biden’s incoming press secretary, Jen Psaki, on Friday said that Biden’s wife Jill, will also be getting an injection on Monday and that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are expected to receive their doses the week after next.

Psaki told reporters that Biden would be receiving the shot in public, as Pence did, in an effort event aimed at reassuring Americans the shot is safe.

President Donald Trump, who frequently downplayed the severity of the virus and feuded with his top public health officials, has so far largely remained out of sight five days into the largest vaccination campaign in the nation’s history – one that could eventually put an end to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

He has held no public events to trumpet the roll-out and he has not been inoculated himself. And he has tweeted fewer than a handful of times about the shot.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern said on Friday that the president, who contracted the disease back in October, is currently discussing with his medical team the appropriate time to get vaccinated and that the president is “perfectly willing” to take it.

“There are medical professionals I think providing advice, and there’s some public reporting on that that says that for someone who’s recently recovered and had the antibodies, it may not be as immediate a need for that person to be vaccinated,” Morgenstern told reporters.

Pence, meanwhile, has taken an increasingly visible role in highlighting the safety and efficacy of the shots, including touring a vaccine production facility this week.

The top two leaders in the US Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also received Covid-19 vaccinations Friday.

Pence did not flinch during the quick prick, nor did his wife, Karen, or Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who also received shots.

“I didn’t feel a thing. Well done,” Pence told the technicians from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center who administered his Pfizer-BioNTech shot early Friday morning in a live televised event.

The Pfizer vaccine is composed of a two-dose regimen. A second shot is required about three weeks later.

“Hope is on the way,” Pence later said. “The American people can be confident: We have one and perhaps within hours two safe vaccines,” he added, referring to the FDA’s expected authorisation of a second vaccine by Moderna.

The US death toll from the disease meanwhile surpassed 312 000 with 3 300 deaths added on Thursday, according to John Hopkins University.

Front-line healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents have been given priority to get vaccinated, but a parade of high-profile jabs could soon follow.

Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama have volunteered for public inoculations.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenuscoronavirus
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 7772 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7020 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2792 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

3h ago

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
19.64
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.07
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.91)
Gold
1880.71
(+0.03)
Silver
25.78
(+0.08)
Platinum
1036.00
(+0.34)
Brent Crude
52.22
(+1.36)
Palladium
2351.00
(+0.31)
All Share
59788.12
(-1.25)
Top 40
54692.40
(-1.43)
Financial 15
12430.55
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
78160.86
(-2.29)
Resource 10
57330.31
(-1.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo