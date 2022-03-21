16m ago

add bookmark

Joe Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis - White House

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to meet with President Andrzej Duda for discussions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Sunday.

"The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The statement added that Biden's trip will come after a visit to Belgium to meet with leaders from NATO, the G7 and the European Union.

She added:

The trip will be focused on continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin's invasion of Ukraine. But there are no plans to travel into Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, along with the Czech and Slovenian prime ministers, traveled to Kyiv to visit the besieged capital last week after Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour last month.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also met with Duda in Warsaw earlier this month, with both condemning Russia's military action, especially against civilians.

That meeting came shortly after the United States rejected a Polish offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US air base - an offer which caught US officials off guard - saying the proposal raised "serious concerns" for the entire NATO alliance.

The United Nations has estimated around 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes, with roughly one-third of them going abroad, mostly to Poland.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenuspolandukrainediplomacyus politicssecuritymilitary
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you comfortable talking about money with your spouse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we've been open about money since the beginning
82% - 2161 votes
No, my parents never spoke about money and their marriage worked out well
7% - 174 votes
I want to because I have no idea about our finances but it leads to arguments
11% - 285 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

6h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

6h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

6h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

6h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

6h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.95
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.64
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.49
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,926.36
+0.3%
Silver
25.05
+0.3%
Palladium
2,531.58
+1.6%
Platinum
1,035.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
107.93
+1.2%
Top 40
68,275
0.0%
All Share
74,848
0.0%
Resource 10
80,693
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,556
0.0%
Financial 15
16,848
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo