Joe Biden's German Shepherd Major in doghouse a second time for nipping someone

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden's rescue dog Major nipped an individual on White House grounds, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, the second incident involving the younger of Biden's two German Shepherds.

Earlier this month, Major bit a security staff member, according to reports. The incident caused a "minor injury", a White House spokesperson had said.

"Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk," Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden, said of Monday's incident.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by (the White House medical unit) and then returned to work without injury."

Following the first incident, Major had a round of training in Biden's home state Delaware to help acclimate him to life at the 18-acre complex in Washington, where he is surrounded by aides and security officers.

Biden adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018. His other dog, Champ, is an old Washington hand, having joined the family in 2008, when Biden was elected vice president.

For the most part, Major is a "sweet dog", Biden said earlier this month. The first family is also expected to get a cat.