13m ago

add bookmark

Joe Biden's German Shepherd Major in doghouse a second time for nipping someone

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Joe Biden poses with the family dogs Champ and Major in the Oval Office of the White House.
US President Joe Biden poses with the family dogs Champ and Major in the Oval Office of the White House.
PHOTO: Adam Schultz/Official White House photo

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden's rescue dog Major nipped an individual on White House grounds, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, the second incident involving the younger of Biden's two German Shepherds.

Earlier this month, Major bit a security staff member, according to reports. The incident caused a "minor injury", a White House spokesperson had said.

"Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk," Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden, said of Monday's incident.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by (the White House medical unit) and then returned to work without injury."

Following the first incident, Major had a round of training in Biden's home state Delaware to help acclimate him to life at the 18-acre complex in Washington, where he is surrounded by aides and security officers.

Biden adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018. His other dog, Champ, is an old Washington hand, having joined the family in 2008, when Biden was elected vice president.

For the most part, Major is a "sweet dog", Biden said earlier this month. The first family is also expected to get a cat.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenusanimalsus politics
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4246 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1257 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5203 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.80
(-0.8)
GBP/ZAR
20.36
(-0.7)
EUR/ZAR
17.35
(-0.7)
AUD/ZAR
11.26
(-0.7)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-1.2)
Gold
1,685.57
(+0.0)
Silver
24.08
(+0.2)
Platinum
1,176.50
(+1.6)
Brent Crude
64.14
(-1.3)
Palladium
2,629.02
(+1.4)
All Share
66,624
(-1.0)
Top 40
60,997
(-1.0)
Financial 15
12,316
(-1.9)
Industrial 25
87,586
(-1.3)
Resource 10
66,714
(-0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo