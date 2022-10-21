21 Oct

Johnson eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss

Britain's former prime minister Boris Johnson.
Dan Kitwood, Pool, AFP
  • UK's Prime Minister Liz Truss quit on Thursday after just 44 days in office.
  • Boris Johnson, who is touted to make a come back was himself forced out in July after non-stop personal and political scandal.
  • Tory MPs will hold a vote on Monday before a possible online ballot for the members next week.

Britain's divisive former leader Boris Johnson on Friday received heavyweight Conservative backing to stage a sensational comeback following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The UK's ruling party was forced into its second leadership contest in quick succession after Truss announced she was quitting after just 44 tempestuous days in office.

A poll by YouGov found 79 percent of British people thought she was right to resign, with 64 percent calling her a "terrible" prime minister.

The pollster also found that three in five voters want an early general election, in line with the angry clamour coming from opposition parties as Britons struggle with a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Labour and other parties say only an election can end the months of political chaos, sparked when Johnson was himself forced out in July after non-stop personal and political scandal.

In the resultant contest, Truss won the support of just over 80 000 Tory party members, defeating Rishi Sunak, who correctly warned that her hard-right programme of debt-fuelled tax cuts would crash the economy.

Now with a new vacancy suddenly opening up in 10 Downing Street, the former finance minister has emerged as favourite in the betting markets and media straw polls of Conservative MPs.

But Johnson was reportedly cutting short a Caribbean holiday to take part in the accelerated contest, which will see Tory MPs hold a vote on Monday before a possible online ballot for the members next week.

- Serious times -

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, an arch Johnson loyalist, became the first minister to publicly back him, tweeting: "Only Boris can win the next election."

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, a favourite of the Tory grassroots, told Sky News he was not standing himself and said: "At the moment, I'm leaning towards Boris Johnson."

Wallace noted that Johnson was the only potential leader with UK-wide electoral legitimacy, having won a thumping victory for the Tories over Labour in 2019.

But the minister added that Johnson still had "some questions to answer" over the multiple scandals, which resulted in a yet-to-launch investigation in the House of Commons.

If found guilty of lying to the Commons over the "Partygate" scandal - lockdown-breaching revels held in Downing Street - Johnson could be suspended or even expelled from parliament.

Thanks to such controversies, Johnson left Number 10 with dismal poll ratings. One poll found that the word most commonly associated with him for voters was "liar".

Other Tories were aghast at the prospect of his comeback. Veteran backbencher Roger Gale warned that Johnson could face a wave of resignations from MPs refusing to serve under him as leader.

Crispin Blunt MP told the BBC that Johnson was a "fantastic communicator" but Sunak was "a much more serious personality" who could impart a "serious message" to the country.

