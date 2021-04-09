1h ago

Boris Johnson hails Prince Philip's 'extraordinary life', as world leaders pay tribute

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pictured at the headquarters of the Royal Auxiliary Air Forces in 2015 in, Edinburgh, Scotland.
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pictured at the headquarters of the Royal Auxiliary Air Forces in 2015 in, Edinburgh, Scotland.
Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Current and former world leaders joined a chorus of condolences from around the world following the death of Prince Philip on Friday at the age of 99.

Here are some reactions to his passing:

Britain 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Philip's "extraordinary life and work", sending his condolences to Queen Elizabeth after he husband's death was announced.

Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh "earned the affection of generations" at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world.

"We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," he added.

Former prime minister Tony Blair hailed Philip's public service, calling him "a man of foresight, determination and courage".

"He was often way ahead of his time in protection of the environment, in reconciliation between religious faiths," he said, hailing his environmental work.

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was "saddened" by Philip's death, adding: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time."

Australia

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered flags to be flown at half-mast in his country after the passing of Philip, who he said "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: Queen Elizabeth II sit
Queen Elizabeth II sits with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh as she delivers her speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in June 2014.

"The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia," said the leader of the Commonwealth nation.

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Philip's military career and community work, saying his "thoughts are with the British people and the Royal family".

"He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace," the leader of the Commonwealth country tweeted.

Germany

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Philip a loyal servant to the United Kingdom who "lived a long life of service to his country".

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly," Maas tweeted.

European Union

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter she was "saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip".

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 18: Queen Elizabeth II and
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at a State Banquet in Dublin Castle in 2011 in Dublin, Ireland.

"I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day."

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his "deepest condolences" the the Royal family.

"Prince Phillip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world," he wrote.

Malta

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said he was "truly saddened by the loss of Prince Philip, who made Malta his home and returned here so often".

"Our people will always treasure his memory. Our sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the @RoyalFamily," he said on Twitter.

Sweden

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Philip's death, calling him "a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued".

"His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all," he said in a statement.

US

Former US president George W. Bush said Philip had represented his country "with dignity", honouring his "remarkable life".

"He devoted himself to worthy causes and to others," Bush said in a statement.

"He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign."

Unesco

The head of Unesco tweeted her "sincere condolences" to the royal family and the United Kingdom after Philip's death.

"His Royal Highness Philip was a pillar of English modern history and a strong advocate of Planet action through the Duke of Edinburgh Conservation Award. He will be missed," Audrey Azoulay said on Twitter.

