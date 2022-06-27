51m ago

add bookmark

Jordan says 10 dead, over 200 hurt in Aqaba toxic gas leak

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ten people have been killed and more than 200 injured in a toxic gas leak in Jordan's Aqaba port.
Ten people have been killed and more than 200 injured in a toxic gas leak in Jordan's Aqaba port.

Ten people were killed and more than 200 injured Monday in a toxic gas leak in Jordan's Aqaba port, the government spokesman said.

Footage on state TV showed a large cylinder plunging from a crane on a moored vessel, causing a violent explosion of yellow gas.

The death toll rose to 10, Faisal al-Shaboul told AFP, revising an initial toll of five killed.

Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh and Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya headed to the site of the accident, state media reported.

Civil defence spokesman Amer al-Sartawy had earlier reported that 234 people were injured after the tank filled with toxic gas fell.

"Specialists and the hazardous substances team in the civil defence are dealing" with the incident, Sartawy added.

According to Jordanian official sources, Aqaba's southern beach was evacuated following the incident.

Jordan's Aqaba port is the country's only marine terminal and a key transit point for a vast portion of its imports and exports.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jordan
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 3933 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 2001 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 3522 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.87
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.47
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,822.45
-0.3%
Silver
21.13
-0.1%
Palladium
1,872.50
-0.4%
Platinum
912.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
113.12
+2.7%
Top 40
61,525
+2.5%
All Share
67,827
+2.2%
Resource 10
65,489
+1.6%
Industrial 25
80,203
+4.5%
Financial 15
15,428
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo