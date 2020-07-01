25m ago

add bookmark

Judge blocks release of tell-all book by Donald Trump niece

  • A judge has blocked the publication of Mary Trump's book on her uncle, US President Donald Trump.
  • The president's brother, Robert S Trump, said the family agreed not to publish anything without everyone's consent.
  • Lawyer Theodore J Boutrous Jr argued the gag order violates the First Amendment.


A tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece cannot be published until a judge decides the merits of claims by the president's brother, Robert S Trump, that its publication would violate a pact among family members, a judge said on Tuesday.

New York state Supreme Court Judge Hal B Greenwald in Poughkeepsie, New York, issued an order requiring the niece, Mary Trump, and her publisher to explain why they should not be blocked from publishing the book titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.

READ | US judge allows release of ex-Trump aide Bolton's book

A hearing in the case was set for 10 July.

The book, scheduled to be published on 28 July, was written by Mary Trump, the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, the president's older brother, who died in 1981.

An online description of it says it reveals "a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse".

Written agreement

The judge banned "publishing, printing or distributing any book or any portions thereof" before he decides the validity of Robert's claims.

Robert argues Mary must comply with a written agreement among family members who settled a dispute over Fred Trump's will by agreeing that a book about them cannot be published without their permission.

Mary's lawyer, Theodore J Boutrous Jr, and her publisher, Simon & Schuster, promised an immediate appeal.

"The trial court's temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment," Boutrous said in a statement.

"This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in an election year, should not be suppressed even for one day," Boutrous said.

Adam Rothberg, a Simon & Schuster spokesperson, said the publisher was disappointed but looks forward "to prevailing in this case based on well-established precedents regarding prior restraint".

Charles Harder, a lawyer for Robert, said his client was "very pleased".

He said in a statement the actions by Mary and her publisher were "truly reprehensible".

"We look forward to vigorously litigating this case, and will seek the maximum remedies available by law for the enormous damages," he said. "Short of corrective action to immediately cease their egregious conduct, we will pursue this case to the very end."

In court papers, Robert maintained Mary was part of a settlement nearly 20 years ago that included a confidentiality clause explicitly saying they would not "publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship", unless they all agreed.

Related Links
Trump asked China's Xi for re-election help, claims Bolton
Bolton says Trump wanted to tie Ukraine aid to probe: report
Trump Jr releases provocative book defending father
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Jake White has embarked on the biggest modern-era South African spending splurge as he seeks to make the Bulls a powerhouse again. Will he succeed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No doubt! Jake has a track record of success
44% - 2365 votes
I have my reservations
21% - 1155 votes
Jake will pack up and leave sooner, rather than later
35% - 1903 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.36
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.48
(-0.00)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(-0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.53)
Gold
1782.00
(+0.02)
Silver
18.24
(+0.32)
Platinum
827.48
(+0.56)
Brent Crude
41.60
(-1.39)
Palladium
1912.00
(-0.26)
All Share
54362.36
(+0.41)
Top 40
50174.95
(+0.51)
Financial 15
10033.83
(-0.72)
Industrial 25
75481.17
(+0.45)
Resource 10
51292.46
(+0.94)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

59m ago

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo