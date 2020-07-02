42m ago

add bookmark

Judge lifts ban on 'tell-all' book by Trump's niece

  • Mary Trump has won an appeal on her book on her uncle, US President Donald Trump.
  • An appeals court ruled that publisher Simon & Schuster may print and distribute the book.
  • Mary was a crucial source for media reports on the president's finances.

An appeals court judge in New York has lifted a temporary ban on the publication of a potentially explosive "tell-all" book by US President Donald Trump's niece, court documents showed.

The ruling issued on Wednesday allows publisher Simon & Schuster to print and distribute the 240-page book by Mary Trump, who dubs the US president "the world's most dangerous man".

READ | Judge blocks release of tell-all book by Donald Trump niece

The president's brother, Robert Trump, had asked for the restraining order, arguing that Mary was violating a non-disclosure agreement signed in 2001 after the settlement over the estate of Fred Trump - the father of Donald and Robert and of Mary's father Fred Trump Jr.

Judge Alan Scheinkman postponed addressing whether the author had violated the non-disclosure agreement preventing her from revealing family secrets by writing the book.

Nevertheless Simon & Schuster "is not a party to the agreement", so the block of their publication of the book "is vacated", he ruled.

Mary Trump's attorney Ted Boutrous tweeted that another temporary restraining order "remains in effect as to Ms Trump, but we will be filing a brief in the trial court tomorrow [Thursday] explaining why it must be vacated".

In the book, Mary, a clinical psychologist, recounts what she witnessed of the "toxic family" in the home of her grandparents, according her publisher.

The Daily Beast reported earlier that the book will reveal that Mary Trump was the crucial source for explosive New York Times reporting on Trump's finances, which suggested the billionaire paid little in tax for decades.


Related Links
Judge blocks release of tell-all book by Donald Trump niece
US judge allows release of ex-Trump aide Bolton's book
Trump asked China's Xi for re-election help, claims Bolton
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
25% - 1218 votes
Yes, more than one person
23% - 1101 votes
No I don't
52% - 2476 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.99
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
19.15
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(+0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.43)
Gold
1767.34
(-0.01)
Silver
17.90
(-0.40)
Platinum
824.00
(+0.67)
Brent Crude
42.09
(+1.84)
Palladium
1909.00
(+0.63)
All Share
53787.72
(-1.06)
Top 40
49570.88
(-1.20)
Financial 15
10002.37
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
75233.15
(-0.33)
Resource 10
49979.54
(-2.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

34m ago

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

01 Jul

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun 2020

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo