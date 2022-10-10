33m ago

add bookmark

Julia kills 14 in Central America as it churns toward Mexico

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The death toll from Tropical storm Julia rose to at least 14 on Monday.
The death toll from Tropical storm Julia rose to at least 14 on Monday.
AFP PHOTO / PAULINE BILLARD
  • On Monday, nine people were reported dead in El Salvador including five soldiers.
  • Authorities say at least 830 people had been evacuated.
  • The storm was moving northwest at 15 miles per hour (24 km/h) along the coast of El Salvador toward Guatemala.

The death toll from Tropical storm Julia rose to at least 14 on Monday, officials said, with victims confirmed in El Salvador and Honduras, as the weakening storm dumped heavy rainfall on a swath of Central America and southern Mexico.

Salvadoran authorities reported the deaths of nine people as of Monday morning due to Julia, including five soldiers, while at least 830 people had been evacuated.

Authorities in both El Salvador and Guatemala also canceled classes on Monday.

In Honduras, five victims have been confirmed including a 22-year-old woman who died Sunday after she was swept away by flood waters, and a young woman and a four-year-old boy in a boat that capsized near the Nicaragua border on Saturday night, officials said.

Julia made landfall Sunday on Nicaragua's Caribbean coast before crossing into the Pacific Ocean.

On Monday, the storm was moving northwest at 15 miles per hour (24 km/h) along the coast of El Salvador toward Guatemala, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The Miami-based NHC estimated that Julia's maximum sustained winds currently stand at about 35 mph (56 km/h) with its center located some 35 miles northeast of Puerto San Jose Guatemala on the Pacific coast.

It is seen weakening on Monday evening.

But heavy rains could nevertheless cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides as it dissipates, the NHC said, with 5-10 inches of rainfall expected in El Salvador and southern Guatemala.

Mexico's isthmus of Tehuantepec and western Honduras are forecast to receive 3-6 inches of rain, with less rainfall seen in Nicaragua, Honduras and northern Guatemala, according to NHC estimates.

Honduran authorities added that 9 200 people sought refuge in shelters.

In Nicaragua, Julia left a million people without power and heavy rains and floods forced the evacuations of more than 13 000 families.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
8% - 1033 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 11359 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1314 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.00
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.55
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,667.88
-1.6%
Silver
19.62
-2.5%
Palladium
2,182.00
-0.2%
Platinum
903.18
-1.8%
Brent Crude
97.92
+3.6%
Top 40
58,385
-1.5%
All Share
64,769
-1.4%
Resource 10
61,943
-2.2%
Industrial 25
78,085
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,109
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

11h ago

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

17h ago

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

13h ago

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo