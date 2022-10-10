33m ago

add bookmark

Julian Assange tests positive for Covid-19 in UK prison

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Julian Assange.
Julian Assange.
Jack Taylor/Getty Images
  • Founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, tested positive for Covid-19 at Belmarsh prison in the UK on Saturday. 
  • Assange's wife, Stella, reported that he has not been feeling well since last week. 
  • Assange, 51, has been at Belmarsh since 2019, after skipping bail in a previous case. 

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has tested positive for Covid-19, his wife said on Monday, as she battles his extradition to the United States.

"Julian was feeling unwell last week but started feeling sick on Friday," Stella Assange was quoted as saying by the Press Association news agency.

"He started coughing and had a fever. He was given some paracetamol. He tested positive for Covid on Saturday."

Thousands of people formed a human chain around the UK parliament in London on Saturday to demand Assange's release from London's Belmarsh prison.

The Australian national, now 51, has been held at the high-security jail since 2019, after serving time for skipping bail in a previous case.

As the pandemic took hold in early 2020, he unsuccessfully applied to be released on bail because of the risk of contracting Covid in prison.

His lawyers said at the time he had a history of illness, including respiratory infections.

Stella Assange, who married Assange at Belmarsh in March and is the mother of their two young sons, said she was concerned for his health.

She added:

The next few days will be crucial for his general health. He is now locked in his cell for 24 hours a day.

Assange skipped bail in 2010 over Swedish attempts to extradite him in connection with a sexual assault case and took refuge in the Ecuador embassy.

The case was dropped in 2019 and he lost his asylum status after a change of government in Quito, leading to his arrest and incarceration.

In August, Assange's lawyers launched legal action against the CIA for allegedly eavesdropping on private conversations with him at the mission.

He is appealing against UK approval of his extradition to stand trial for divulging US military secrets about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
julian assangeusaustraliacoronaviruswikileaks
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
8% - 998 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 10993 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1272 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.07
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.59
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,678.86
-1.0%
Silver
19.84
-1.5%
Palladium
2,211.29
+1.1%
Platinum
907.61
-1.3%
Brent Crude
97.92
+3.6%
Top 40
58,838
-0.8%
All Share
65,278
-0.6%
Resource 10
62,299
-1.6%
Industrial 25
78,895
-0.8%
Financial 15
14,173
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

2h ago

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

8h ago

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

4h ago

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo