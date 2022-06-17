24m ago

add bookmark

Julian Assange to appeal extradition after UK court accepted US' application

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's brother said on Friday that the Assange legal team's appeal to London's High Court of the decision to extradite him to the United States would include new information not previously taken to the courts, including claims made in a report last year of plans to assassinate him.

"It will likely be a few days before the (14-day appeal) deadline and the appeal will include new information that we weren't able to bring before the courts previously. Information on how Julian lawyers were spied on, and how there were plots to kidnap and kill Julian from within the CIA," Shipton told Reuters in an interview.

READ | UK allows for Julian Assange's extradition to the US

He was referring to a Yahoo News report from September 2021 on alleged US plans to kidnap or assassinate Assange when he was holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London. The CIA has declined to comment on the report.

Earlier on Friday, the UK Home Office said Assange's extradition had been approved as British courts had concluded it would not be unjust or an abuse of process.

Shipton said the decision set a dangerous precedent and urged the Biden administration to drop the charges.

"UK government and judiciary at the highest level has found that if you publish evidence of corruption, war crimes and torture in the UK you may be extradited to a third country," Shipton said. "It is now up to President Biden to drop this prosecution and restore faith in the ability of the fourth estate to play their role in functioning democracies."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wikileaksjulian assangeusukcourts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 7950 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 847 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4703 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.00
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.53
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.76
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+2.2%
Gold
1,837.77
-1.1%
Silver
21.60
-1.6%
Palladium
1,825.00
-3.2%
Platinum
933.00
-2.3%
Brent Crude
119.81
+1.1%
Top 40
59,083
-3.4%
All Share
65,391
-3.1%
Resource 10
67,489
-4.7%
Industrial 25
73,336
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,017
-3.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo