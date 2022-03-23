35m ago

Julian Assange to marry in prison

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and his fiancee Stella Moris are to marry on Wednesday, at the high-security London prison where he is being held during his extradition case.

Assange, 50, is fighting attempts to remove him from Britain to face trial in the United States over the publication of secret files relating to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Last week, the UK Supreme Court turned down a request to hear his appeal against the move, bringing the long-running legal saga nearer to a conclusion.

Assange and Moris announced their engagement in November and were given permission to marry at Belmarsh prison in southeast London where he is on remand.

"This is not a prison wedding, it is a declaration of love and resilience in spite of the prison walls, in spite of the political persecution, in spite of the arbitrary detention," Moris wrote in The Guardian on Wednesday.

The Don't Extradite Assange (DEA) group said the wedding would be conducted by a registrar, with just four guests, two witnesses - and two security guards - in attendance.

The guests will have to leave immediately after the ceremony.


