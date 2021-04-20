Jurors in second day of deliberations in Derek Chauvin murder trial

1h ago

  • Jurors in the Derek Chauvin murder trial are seized with deliberating a verdict following three weeks of evidence.
  • The evidence of 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts, along with hours of video evidence will be considered.
  • The case hinges on whether the jury believes the prosecution argument that Chauvin used excessive, and therefore illegal, force that killed George Floyd.

Jurors met for a second day of deliberations on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd during an arrest last May.

The 12 sequestered jurors are considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts, along with hours of video evidence that make up the most high-profile US case involving accusations of police misconduct in decades.

Chauvin, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The jury began its deliberations on Monday after listening to closing arguments for most of the day. Jurors must reach a unanimous verdict on each charge to convict or acquit. A single hold-out would result in a mistrial, although the state could then try Chauvin again.

Chauvin pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for more than nine minutes outside the grocery store where Floyd had been accused of buying cigarettes with a fake $20 bill.

READ HERE | George Floyd sought help with his 'very last breath': prosecutor

The case hinges on whether the jury believes the prosecution argument that Chauvin used excessive, and therefore illegal, force that killed Floyd. The defense has countered that Chauvin behaved as any "reasonable police officer" would," and sought to raise doubts about the cause of Floyd's death, saying heart disease or even the exhaust fumes from the nearby police car may have been factors.

The jury is comprised of four white women, two white men, three Black men, one Black woman and two multiracial women, according to court records. The court has promised to shield their identities until some time after they give their verdict.

ALSO READ | Facebook to remove some anti-Floyd posts ahead of verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

The jury can set its own deliberation schedule in consultation with Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, the court said. It deliberated for four hours on Monday after receiving the case at 16:00, and resumed at 08:00 on Tuesday.

