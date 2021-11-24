1h ago

Jury delivers guilty verdicts in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

A painting of Ahmaud Arbery is displayed during a vigil at New Springfield Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Georgia.
Sean Rayford / AFP

A jury in the US state of Georgia has delivered guilty verdicts to three men in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, whose fatal shooting last year fuelled mass protests against racism and vigilantism in the United States.

The jury on Wednesday found Travis McMichael, 35, guilty on all nine charges he faced, including malice murder, felony murder, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

His father, 65-year-old Gregory McMichael, and their neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, were also found guilty of several counts, including felony murder.

The three men – all of whom pleaded not guilty – were charged after chasing and fatally shooting Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged through the coastal community of Satilla Shores, just outside of Brunswick, Georgia.

The 25 year old’s killing became part of a larger reckoning on racial injustice in the US after graphic video of his death leaked online two months later and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case, quickly arresting the three men

