'Just do what is necessary to end this nightmare,' US citizen Siamak Namazi held in Iran begs Biden

Baquer Namazi, one of four US citizens whose freedom Washington had demanded in the context of any revived nuclear deal with Tehran, speaks to the press upon his arrival in Muscat. Namazi, a former Unicef official, was detained when the 85-year-old travelled to Iran to press for the release of his son Siamak, who had been arrested in October 2015.
  • Siamak Namazi appealed for his release from an Iran prison.
  • The US citizen is disappointed that US President Joe Biden has not met with his family.
  • Namazi has been in prison for more than seven years.

A United States citizen imprisoned by Iran on spying charges gave a rare interview from Tehran’s Evin prison, beseeching US President Joe Biden to secure his release and that of two other US nationals.

"I implore you, sir, to put the lives and liberty of innocent Americans above all the politics involved and to just do what is necessary to end this nightmare and bring us home," Siamak Namazi told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Namazi, 51, was speaking on behalf of himself, Emad Shargi, 58, a businessman, and environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67, who has both US and British nationality.

Namazi made a similar plea in a letter to Biden on 16 January, seven years after Iran released five American citizens in a prisoner exchange that coincided with the implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated under president Barrack Obama.

"I remain deeply worried that the White House just doesn't appreciate how dire our situation has become," he said, saying he, Tahbaz and Shargi were all now held in the same place.

Early in his more than seven years of imprisonment, Namazi said he spent months caged in a cell, sleeping on the floor.

Namazi also called it "hurtful and upsetting" that Biden had not met his family "just to give them some words of assurance".

A White House spokesperson said on condition of anonymity that: "Iran's unjust imprisonment and exploitation of US citizens for use as political leverage is outrageous, inhumane and contrary to international norms.

"Senior officials from both the White House and the State Department meet and consult regularly with the Namazi family, and we will continue to do so until this unacceptable detention ends," the spokesperson added.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

