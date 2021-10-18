1h ago

JUST IN | Boris Johnson to make Southend a city in honour of slain David Amess

A framed photograph of murdered MP David Amess.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will make the town of Southend-on-Sea a city in honour of local lawmaker David Amess who was stabbed to death while meeting constituency voters in an attack being treated as a potential terrorism incident.

Amess regularly championed Southend's case for city designation during his time in parliament.

"I am happy to announce the Her Majesty has agreed that Southend will be accorded the city status it so clearly deserves," Johnson said in parliament.

Johnson on Monday led tributes to "dedicated, passionate" Amess.

Amess was the second British lawmaker to be killed in five years and his death shocked lawmakers across the political spectrum.

"We will not allow the manner of Sir David’s death to in any way detract from his accomplishments as a politician or as a human being," Johnson, wearing a black tie, told a packed House of Commons chamber, which earlier observed a minute's silence.

"David was a patriot who believed passionately in this country, in its people, in its future. He was also one of the nicest, kindest, and most gentle individuals ever to grace these benches."

To cheers, Johnson announced the town of Southend-on-Sea in Amess's electoral district would be made a city in his honour, a cause he championed passionately during his time in parliament.


