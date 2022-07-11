JUST IN | Boris Johnson's replacement to be announced on 5 September

The Conservative Party will announce the replacement for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 5 September following a vote among party members under rules agreed by the party's officials on Monday.
The Conservative Party said the postal ballot of party members would be a choice between two candidates to be selected under an expedited process to whittle down the field from the 11 candidates who have declared so far.