Covid-19: Pfizer asks for US emergency authorisation of vaccine for children aged 5-11

A vial of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.
Marcos del Mazo/ contributor
  • The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine for children.
  • A White House official says this process could be completed by the end of November.
  • The request comes as infections soar among children.

US drugmaker Pfizer said Thursday it has formally requested emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in children age five to 11.

The drugmaker tweeted that it and BioNTech, which co-developed the vaccine, had "officially submitted our request" to the US Food and Drug Administration "for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of our #COVID19 vaccine in children 5 to <12."

The application to the US Food and Drug Administration comes as Covid-19 infections have soared among children, hitting their highest point in the pandemic in early September, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients says this process may be completed sometime in November.

Once the authorisation is complete, Zients said: "We are ready. We have the supply. We're working with states to set up convenient locations for parents and kids to get vaccinated including pediatricians' offices and community sites."

Asked if he thought vaccines could begin before the US Thanksgiving Day holiday at the end of November, Zients said, "Up to the FDA and CDC scientific processes, but yes it could."

The FDA has set a date of October 26 for outside advisers to meet and discuss the Pfizer application, making it possible for kids to begin receiving the vaccines shortly afterwards.

A rapid authorization could help mitigate a potential surge of cases this fall, with schools already open nationwide.

The vaccine, which is already authorized in 12 to 15 year olds and fully approved for ages 16 and up, has been shown to induce a strong immune response in the target age group in a 2 268 participant clinical trial, the companies said on 20 September.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized in kids aged 12-15 roughly a month after the companies filed for authorization.

While kids are less susceptible to severe Covid-19, they can spread the virus to others, including vulnerable populations that are more at risk of severe illness.

