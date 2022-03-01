Covid-19: UK revokes mandatory shots for health workers

Britain on Tuesday confirmed that a requirement for health workers to have a Covid-19 vaccination would no longer be introduced in April and care home workers would no longer be required to have the shots from 15 March.

Health minister Sajid Javid in January said that the government intended to revoke the regulations, subject to consultation. On Tuesday the health ministry said that following the consultation, the requirement would be dropped.

Javid told parliament in a written statement that more than 90 000 health and social care workers and members of the public responded to the consultation.

"The vast majority of the feedback received supported revocation, with 90 percent of respondents agreeing that the requirement for Covid-19 vaccination as a condition of deployment in health and social care settings should be revoked," he added.

As a result, Javid said the requirement will be lifted on 15 March, although he cautioned that frontline staff still had a "professional responsibility" to get jabbed.

The move has the backing of professional health regulators, he added.

The UK has been one of the hardest hit countries in the world by the coronavirus pandemic, registering more than 161 000 deaths within 28 days of a positive test since 2020.

Case numbers are still high: the latest seven-day rolling average is nearly 232 000 positive tests per day.

