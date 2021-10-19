1h ago

Covid-19: UK to open up vaccine booking service to those aged 12-15 as virus spreads among kids

The UK is opening up vaccine bookings for teens.
Getty Images
  • The UK will open a booking service for teens aged 12-15 to get a vaccine.
  • This comes as the virus spreads among children.
  • The UK has seen a recent rise in cases nationally.

British health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday that the national Covid-19 vaccine booking service would be opened up to those aged 12 and 15 to ramp up the number of younger people receiving shots amid concern about a rise in cases.

"I think it is important for anyone who is invited as eligible for vaccine including young people that they do come forward and take up that offer," Javid told parliament.

This comes as the spread of the virus among children in England is fuelling a recent rise in cases nationally and causing concern among some scientists that vaccines are being rolled out in schools too slowly.

Covid-19 cases in Britain as a whole are much higher than in other European countries and are rising. On Friday one survey suggested prevalence was at its highest level since January, with 8% of secondary school children infected.

Vaccination rates for the age group in England are lagging those in many European countries and even Scotland, which some scientists have attributed to mixed messaging around shots for children, a later start and inflexibility with the rollout.

"The worry at the moment is it is clear that the vaccination programme in 12- to 15-year-olds is not going very well," Lawrence Young, virologist at University of Warwick, told Reuters, adding that the spread of other viruses could lead to a "perfect storm" in the winter for the National Health Service if cases spread to older, more vulnerable adults.

"With all of what that means not only again for schools, but also for overwhelming the NHS... then the worry is that autumn and winter are going to get very, very messy."

Data released on Tuesday showed 209 000 children in state-funded schools were off for Covid-related reasons on 14 October, with 12.4% of secondary school students absent on that day.

As children and teachers miss school time with Covid-19, some believe the rollout started too late.

"The final approval to go ahead with this was about protecting education and we're not doing that," Young said.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

