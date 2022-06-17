JUST IN | Covid-19: US' FDA authorises vaccines for children young as 6 months

FILE PHOTO: A health care worker prepares a dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the mass vaccination program at the Tangerang City Government Center, in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo
The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorised two Covid-19 vaccines for millions of the youngest American children.
The agency authorised Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years of age, and Moderna Inc's shot for those aged 6 months to 17 years old.
The shots could be rolled out for the under 5 age groups as early as next week, White House officials have said.
But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first needs to make its recommendation on use of the shots. A CDC advisory panel is scheduled to meet on Friday and Saturday.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.