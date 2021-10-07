1h ago

Earthquake jolts Tokyo, preliminary magnitude estimated at 6.1 - local media

An earthquake has hit Tokyo.
A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.1 jolted Tokyo and surrounding areas late on Thursday, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

The tremor, at 22:41 local time (13:41 GMT), registered "strong-5" on Japan's intensity scale, a level that could cause some damage to buildings and cause power cuts, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake had an epicentre in northwestern Chiba prefecture, east of the capital, Tokyo. There is no danger of a tsunami from the quake, NHK said.

The government has set up an emergency response task force, it added.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. The country accounts for about 20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

On 11 March, 2011, the northeast coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest in Japan on record, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier.

