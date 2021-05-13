21m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Hamas fires rocket at Israel's second airport near Eilat

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Exterior view. Ramon Airport, Eilat, Israel. Architect: Mann Shinar Architects, 2019.
Exterior view. Ramon Airport, Eilat, Israel. Architect: Mann Shinar Architects, 2019.
View Pictures/Hufton+Crow/Universal Images Group v

Hamas on Thursday said it fired a large rocket at Israel's Ramon airport near Eilat, where incoming passenger flights were diverted after waves of rocket launches towards the main airport near Tel Aviv.

A spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing announced the launch of the 250kg rocket and demanded that "all international airlines immediately halt their flights to any airports" in the Jewish state.

READ | Israel strike kills 16 Hamas figures, including senior staff

Hamas has fired over 1 600 rockets towards Israel since Monday, with the Israel military saying it struck Gaza targets over 600 times.

Earlier Thursday, Israel's civil aviation authority said it had diverted all incoming passenger flights headed for Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport to Ramon airport, as air raid warnings once more went off across Israel.

International carriers were meanwhile cancelling flights to Israel.

Spokespeople for United Airlines and American Airlines told AFP their flights from the US to Israel had been cancelled "through 15 May".

In Gaza, 83 people were reported killed since Monday, with seven killed on the Israeli side.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
palestineisrael
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 6084 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5572 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 643 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

8h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.17
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.89
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.12
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,816.71
+0.1%
Silver
26.98
-0.1%
Palladium
2,826.00
-1.2%
Platinum
1,213.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
69.32
+1.1%
Top 40
60,089
-2.3%
All Share
66,044
-2.1%
Resource 10
69,433
-3.1%
Industrial 25
82,122
-2.0%
Financial 15
12,532
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo