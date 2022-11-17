1h ago

add bookmark

Italy court acquits former PM Berlusconi in bribery case

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

An Italian court on Thursday acquitted former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi of bribing a witness in a 2013 underage prostitution case, giving a boost to the veteran politician weeks after he was re-elected to parliament.

Berlusconi was charged with allegedly paying Italian singer Mariano Apicella 157 000 euros ($162 000) to lie in a previous trial where he was accused of paying to have sex with a 17-year-old Moroccan nightclub dancer.

Berlusconi, leader of the right-wing Forza Italia (Go Italy) party that is backing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's newly installed government, was eventually acquitted in that case.

He pleaded not guilty in the subsequent bribery trial and Rome prosecutor Roberto Felici told the court on Thursday that he should be let off because there was no case to answer.

The judges also acquitted Apicella of receiving bribes and cleared him of alleged perjury because the time limit for reaching a verdict for such a crime had passed.

Apicella was a regular guest singer at many of Berlusconi's so-called Bunga Bunga parties that triggered the scandal contributing to the media magnate's downfall as prime minister in 2011, marking the end of his fourth government.

The defence said Apicella had been given monthly contributions from Berlusconi since 2002 for fees or donations, unrelated to the charges brought before the court.

The trial in Rome is one of three interconnected cases which have been prosecuted in different cities for reasons of territorial jurisdiction.

In a separate case pending at a Milan court, Berlusconi is accused of bribing 24 witnesses, mostly young guests at his evening parties. Prosecutors in May requested the he be jailed for six years. Berlusconi has denied the charge and a verdict is not expected before January 2023.

Last year a court in Siena acquitted Berlusconi of allegedly bribing another witness to his parties. Prosecutors have appealed the ruling, but no new trial date has been set. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
Silvio Berlusconiitalypoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 1068 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4752 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 11128 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.41
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.59
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.99
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,758.38
-0.9%
Silver
20.90
-2.7%
Palladium
2,004.50
-3.3%
Platinum
984.00
-2.5%
Brent Crude
92.86
-1.1%
Top 40
65,832
-0.6%
All Share
72,155
-0.6%
Resource 10
69,860
-1.2%
Industrial 25
87,655
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,770
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22321.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo