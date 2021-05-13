Judge postpones trial for three ex-cops charged in George Floyd case - report

A painting of George Floyd.
A judge has postponed the trial for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd, the Associated Press reported Thursday.
The trial, which was set for August, was pushed to March 2022.
