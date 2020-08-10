JUST IN | Lebanon govt resigns amid outrage over Beirut blast

Lebanon's prime minister announced has announced his government's resignation, saying the huge explosion that devastated the capital and stirred public outrage was the result of endemic corruption.

The blast from Tuesday, 4 August 2020, devastating large parts of the Lebanese capital and claiming over 150 lives, was felt across the country and as far as the island of Cyprus.

An international donor conference that was held on Sunday raised pledges worth nearly $298 million for immediate humanitarian relief.

Lebanon's prime minister announced his government's resignation on Monday, saying a huge explosion that devastated the capital and stirred public outrage was the result of endemic corruption.



The August 4 detonation at a port warehouse of more than 2 000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate killed at least 163 people, injured more than 6 000 and destroyed swathes of the Mediterranean capital, compounding months of political and economic meltdown.



In a televised address, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he backed calls by ordinary Lebanese for those responsible for "this crime" to be put on trial.

IN-PICTURES | Before-and-after images from space show the devastation in Beirut

Diab made the announcement after the cabinet, formed in January with the backing of the powerful Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and its allies, met on Monday, with many ministers wanting to resign, according to ministerial and political sources.



Diab said on Saturday he would request early parliamentary elections.



Demonstrations broke out again in central Beirut, with some protesters hurling rocks at security forces guarding an entrance leading to the parliament building, who responded with tear gas.



"The entire regime needs to change. It will make no difference if there is a new government," Joe Haddad, a Beirut engineer, told Reuters. "We need quick elections."

MUST READ | Trump calls for Lebanon to hold 'transparent investigation' into blast

For many ordinary Lebanese, the explosion was the last straw in a protracted crisis over the collapse of the economy, corruption, waste and dysfunctional governance, and they have taken to the streets demanding root-and-branch change.



The information and environment ministers quit on Sunday as well as several lawmakers, and the justice minister followed them out the door on Monday. Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, a key negotiator with the IMF over a rescue plan to help Lebanon exit a financial crisis, was set to resign, a source close to him said.



Lebanon's president had previously said explosive material was stored unsafely for years at the port. He later said the investigation would consider whether the cause was external interference as well as negligence or an accident.





AFP AFP





The Lebanese army said on Monday that another five bodies were pulled from the rubble, raising the death toll to 163. Search and rescue operations continued.



The cabinet decided to refer the investigation of the blast to the judicial council, the highest legal authority whose rulings cannot be appealed, a ministerial source and state news agency NNA said. The council usually handles top security cases.



Anti-government protests in the past two days have been the biggest since October, when angry demonstrations spread over an economic crisis rooted in pervasive graft, mismanagement and high-level unaccountability.





Joseph Eid / AFP Joseph Eid / AFP Joseph Eid / AFP

An international donor conference on Sunday raised pledges worth nearly $298 million for immediate humanitarian relief, but foreign countries are demanding transparency over how the aid is used.



Some Lebanese doubt change is possible in a country where sectarian politicians have dominated since the 1975-90 conflict.



"It won't work, it's just the same people. It's a mafia," said Antoinette Baaklini, an employee of an electricity company that was demolished in the blast.

