4m ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Man accused of storming US Capitol pleads guilty

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on 6 January.
Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on 6 January.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A Florida man on Wednesday became the second person so far to plead guilty for his role in storming the US Capitol on 6 January, after he entered the US Senate chamber clad in a Trump t-shirt and waving a red flag that said "Trump 2020."

In US District Court in Washington, DC, Paul Allard Hodgkins pleaded guilty in a virtual hearing to one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

The charge can carry a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, though US District Judge Randolph Moss said federal sentencing guidelines call for a sentence in the range of 15 to 21 months.

More than 440 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol riots, in which throngs of former President Donald Trump's supporters entered the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscapitol attack
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 11772 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1612 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.57
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
19.23
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
16.57
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.52
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.4%
Gold
1,905.90
+0.3%
Silver
28.08
+0.7%
Palladium
2,868.73
+0.2%
Platinum
1,187.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
70.25
+1.3%
Top 40
62,787
+0.1%
All Share
69,049
+0.2%
Resource 10
68,211
-0.7%
Industrial 25
88,879
+0.6%
Financial 15
13,646
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo