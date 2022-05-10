JUST IN | Manny Pacquiao concedes defeat in Philippines presidential election

Philippine boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday conceded defeat in the Philippines presidential election, after the poll body's unofficial tally shows Ferdinand Marcos Jr winning the polls by a wide margin.
"As a boxer and athlete, I know how to accept defeat," Pacquiao said in a Facebook announcement.
The only man to hold world titles in eight different divisions, Pacquiao retired from boxing in September to focus on his campaign.
More to follow.
