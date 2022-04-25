13m ago

JUST IN | New York judge holds Trump in contempt for failing to comply with subpoena

accreditation
Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021.
Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021.
James Devaney/GC Images

A New York judge on Monday held former President Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in the state attorney general's civil probe into his business practices.

More to follow.

