JUST IN | New York judge holds Trump in contempt for failing to comply with subpoena

James Devaney/GC Images
A New York judge on Monday held former President Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in the state attorney general's civil probe into his business practices.
More to follow.
A New York judge on Monday held former President Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in the state attorney general's civil probe into his business practices.
More to follow.
2h ago
12h ago
23 Apr
22 Apr
19 Apr
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE