1h ago

add bookmark

JUST IN | Plane carrying 133 people crashes in China, casualties unknown

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A China Eastern Airlines plane (L) taxis near a Chinese C919 passenger jet before its scheduled first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on 5 May 2017.
A China Eastern Airlines plane (L) taxis near a Chinese C919 passenger jet before its scheduled first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on 5 May 2017.
PHOTO: Andy Wong/AFP/Pool

Beijing – A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China and caused a mountain fire with casualties unknown, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.

The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and "caused a mountain fire", CCTV said, citing the provincial emergency management bureau.

The report added that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

CCTV said a "China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire".

Local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived at its scheduled destination in Guangzhou after it took off from the city of Kunming shortly after 13:00 (05:00 GMT) on Monday, citing airport staff.

There was no immediate response from China Eastern when contacted by AFP.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinacrashesaviation accidents
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you comfortable talking about money with your spouse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we've been open about money since the beginning
82% - 2104 votes
No, my parents never spoke about money and their marriage worked out well
7% - 168 votes
I want to because I have no idea about our finances but it leads to arguments
11% - 280 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

4h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

4h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

4h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

4h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

4h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.94
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.64
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.52
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.04
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,923.25
+0.1%
Silver
24.99
+0.1%
Palladium
2,565.50
+3.0%
Platinum
1,036.98
+0.9%
Brent Crude
107.93
+1.2%
Top 40
68,275
0.0%
All Share
74,848
0.0%
Resource 10
80,693
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,556
0.0%
Financial 15
16,848
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo