JUST IN | Plane carrying 133 people crashes in China, casualties unknown

Beijing – A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China and caused a mountain fire with casualties unknown, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Monday.

The Boeing 737 plane crashed in the rural countryside near Wuzhou city, Guangxi region and "caused a mountain fire", CCTV said, citing the provincial emergency management bureau.

The report added that rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

CCTV said a "China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 plane carrying 133 people has crashed in Teng county, Wuzhou, Guangxi, and caused a mountain fire".

Local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived at its scheduled destination in Guangzhou after it took off from the city of Kunming shortly after 13:00 (05:00 GMT) on Monday, citing airport staff.

There was no immediate response from China Eastern when contacted by AFP.

*Breaking: #China state media now also reporting a plane crash in southern Guangxi province. A China Eastern flight (correcting previous tweet) carrying 133 people that took off from Kunming heading for Guangzhou. Few details yet beyond reports of smoke and fire. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/8SUme9pQYV — Janis Mackey Frayer (@janisfrayer) March 21, 2022

