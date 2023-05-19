JUST IN | Russia puts ICC prosecutor Karim Khan on wanted list

Volunteers have a military training in Rostov.
Russian authorities have put International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan on a "wanted" list after the Hague-based court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin in March.
Khan's picture could be seen in the Russian interior ministry's database on Friday. The notice described him as a man born on 30 March 1970 in Edinburgh, Scotland but did not specify his offence.
