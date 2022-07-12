Eight candidates have been nominated to succeed Boris Johnson

1h ago

  • Eight candidates have been selected to compete for the role of Britain's prime minister.
  • The list was announced on Tuesday.
  • This comes after Boris Johnson resigned.

Eight candidates will compete to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, the committee in charge of organising the leadership contest said on Tuesday.

The nominated candidates were Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Liz Truss and Nadhim Zahawi.

Lawmakers Sajid Javid and Rehman Chishti had expressed their intention to run, but withdrew before the final list of candidates was announced. Candidates had to receive a minimum of 20 nominations to make it to that list.

The first round of voting begins on Wednesday.

Johnson is staying on in Downing Street as prime minister until the internal party contest finds his successor. The result is due on 5 September.

But the main opposition Labour party said it would try to force a vote of no confidence in the government to try to get him out of office sooner.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said that by their actions last week, the Tories had "concluded that the prime minister is unfit for office".

Labour wanted the vote on Wednesday, but the Daily Telegraph reported that the government has refused time to debate the motion.

"As the Prime Minister has already resigned and a leadership process is underway we do not feel this is a valuable use of parliamentary time," the paper cited a government source as saying.

"Should Labour amend their motion appropriately, they can have the next business day for it to be debated."

'Remarkable'

Sunak, who was appointed chancellor of the exchequer in early 2020 just as the Covid pandemic hit, is the early favourite with bookmakers.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But he refused to distance himself from Johnson's administration, in which he played a key role supporting businesses and workers during the pandemic.

He called Johnson "one of the most remarkable people I've met".

"Whatever some commentators may say, he has a good heart," he told cheering supporters, after one Johnson ally accused Sunak of being a treacherous "snake".

"I will have no part in a rewriting of history that seeks to demonise Boris, exaggerate his faults or deny his efforts," he added.

Johnson's departure was a spectacular fall from grace for a politician who secured a landslide election win in December 2019 and took the country out of the European Union just a month later.

Sunak said he would not shy away from praising that or recognising Johnson's stewardship of the fightback against Covid or his hawkish support for Ukraine.

He has secured the backing of Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab.

Patel out

Home Secretary Priti Patel - who like Truss is a favourite of the Tory right - was rumoured to be about to join the fray but ruled out a bid.

After days of sniping among leading contenders, Patel expressed hope "the contest will be conducted in a good spirit that brings our party together".

Priti Patel
Priti Patel.

Those failing to get 30 votes in Wednesday's vote will be eliminated. A series of votes will be held into next week until there are just two left in the race.

Grassroots party members will then be balloted.

Sunak, who if successful would become Britain's first Hindu prime minister, said he had a plan to steer the country through troubled economic times, not least the soaring cost of living.

But unlike several other candidates, he said it was "not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes".

And he rejected claims that as part of Johnson's tarnished administration, he was not the fresh start he was claiming.

He said he had already responded to revelations about his wealthy wife - after it emerged that she was not paying UK tax on overseas income - and that he had a green card for US residency even while serving as chancellor.

Sunak and Johnson were also both fined by police for attending a lockdown-breaking party in Downing Street.

Read more on:
