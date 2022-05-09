1h ago

add bookmark

UK Labour leader Starmer says he will resign if fined for breaching lockdown rules

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Labour leader Keir Starmer.
Labour leader Keir Starmer.
Daniel Leal-Olivas, AFP
  • UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer says he will resign if he is fined for breaking lockdown rules.
  • Police are investigating whether Starmer had broken lockdown rules in 2021.
  • Starmer had called for Boris Johnson to quit after being fined for a similar offence.

British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Monday he would resign if police decide he broke Covid-19 rules, putting pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has refused to step down after he was fined over a lockdown-busting party.

After months of Johnson being criticised for attending parties at his Downing Street residence when Britain was in a strict coronavirus lockdown, attention has turned to a gathering Starmer attended last year in the northeast of England.

British police said on Friday they would investigate Starmer over a potential breach of the lockdown rules in 2021 after receiving significant new information. Footage from April 2021 shows him drinking a bottle of beer with colleagues indoors, when such gatherings were banned if not essential for work.

Starmer and his main opposition Labour Party had repeatedly called for Johnson and his finance minister, Rishi Sunak, to resign after both received fines relating to a birthday party celebration thrown for staff in Downing Street in June 2020.

But he had, until now, declined to say whether he would resign if he was found to have broken the rules.

READ | Covid-19: Masks stay on until govt says otherwise

"I believe in honour, in integrity and the principle that those who made the rules must follow them ... I am absolutely clear that no laws were broken, they were followed at all times. I simply had something to eat while working late in the evening," Starmer told reporters.

"But if the police decide to issue me with a fixed penalty notice, I would of course do the right thing and step down."

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said in a statement that she would also "do the decent thing and step down" if issued with a fine from the police.

Starmer, who previously served as the country's top prosecutor, has been described by Labour colleagues as "Mr Rules" and struggled with questions about his possible resignation after he called for others to quit.

It is a gamble, but many Labour lawmakers believe Starmer will not be handed a fine over the gathering last year.

The move will also be used by Labour to try to take the upper hand over the governing Conservative Party, which was punished by voters at local elections last week over so-called "partygate" and a growing cost of living crisis.

After losing control of traditional strongholds in London last week, Johnson hopes to use the introduction of a new legislative programme on Tuesday to reset his agenda.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
keir starmerukpoliticslockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10270 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4474 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.18
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.00
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.09
-1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.30
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.3%
Gold
1,860.82
-1.2%
Silver
21.90
-2.1%
Palladium
2,102.50
+2.4%
Platinum
959.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
60,161
-1.8%
All Share
66,769
-1.8%
Resource 10
70,852
-2.7%
Industrial 25
73,541
-1.5%
Financial 15
15,143
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

07 May

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo