US Capitol assault panel votes to subpoena Trump

Former US president Donald Trump.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Lawmakers probing the 2021 attack on the US Capitol voted Thursday to subpoena former president Donald Trump to testify on his involvement in the violence.
"This committee will demand a full accounting to every American person of the events of January 6," said Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the investigating House Committee.
"So it is our obligation to seek Donald Trump's testimony."
