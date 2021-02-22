JUST IN | US Supreme Court allows release of Trump's tax returns as part of criminal investigation

1h ago

US Supreme Court allows release of Trump's tax returns as part of criminal investigation

Donald Trump.
Getty

The US Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a New York City prosecutor to obtain former President Donald Trump's tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation, a blow to his quest to conceal details of his finances.

The justices rebuffed Trump's request to put on hold an 7 October lower court ruling directing the former Republican president's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, to comply with a subpoena to turn over the materials to a grand jury convened by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat.

