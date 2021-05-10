WHO labels B.1.617 variant a 'global concern'

The World Health Organsiation said on Monday that the B.1.617 variant first identified in India was being classified as a variant of global concern.

"We classify it as a variant of concern at a global level," Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on Covid-19, told a briefing. "There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility."

Indian's Covid-19 infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world's second-most populous country.

The WHO has said the predominant lineage of B.1.617 was first identified in India last December, although an earlier version was spotted in October 2020.

On Saturday, SA's health department confirmed that four cases of the variant have been detected in the country.

The variant has already spread to other countries, and many nations have moved to cut or restrict movements from India.

Meanwhile, WHO believes the world was seeing a plateauing in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths, with declines in most regions including the Americas and Europe, the two worst-affected regions.



"But it’s an unacceptably high plateau, with more than 5.4 million reported Covid-19 cases and almost 90 000 deaths last week," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing.