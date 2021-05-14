1h ago

add bookmark

WHO urges rich countries to donate Covid-19 shots instead of vaccinating children

A vaccine vial.
A vaccine vial.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organisation urged rich countries on Friday to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and instead donate Covid-19 shots to the Covax scheme for poorer countries.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said the second year of the pandemic was set to be more deadly than the first, with India a huge concern.

"In January, I spoke about the potential unfolding of a moral catastrophe," he told a press conference.

"Unfortunately, we're now witnessing this play out. In a handful of rich countries, which bought up the majority of the supply, lower-risk groups are now being vaccinated.

"I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to Covax.

"Because in low and lower-middle income countries, Covid-19 vaccine supply has not been enough to even immunise healthcare workers, and hospitals are being inundated with people that need lifesaving care urgently."

More than 160.71 million people have been reported to be infected by the virus globally and 3 477 379 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world trade organisationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
17% - 220 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
71% - 902 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
12% - 154 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.15
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.94
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.00
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,838.36
+0.7%
Silver
27.37
+1.0%
Palladium
2,884.89
+0.6%
Platinum
1,226.14
+1.3%
Brent Crude
67.05
-3.3%
Top 40
60,518
+0.5%
All Share
66,534
+0.6%
Resource 10
69,413
-0.1%
Industrial 25
83,080
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,682
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

10h ago

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo