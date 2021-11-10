10 Nov

Justice was finally 'applied' - Panama ex-president Ricardo Martinelli acquitted in espionage trial

Panamanian former president Ricardo Martinelli gestures as he arrives at the Accusatory Penal System headquarters in Panama City, on 21 July 2021.
PHOTO: STR/AFP
  • Ricardo Martinelli, Panama's ex-president on trial for alleged espionage against opponents while he was in power, has been acquitted.
  • It's the second time Martinelli has been acquitted on such charges – he was previously accused of embezzling public funds to spy on opponents.
  • He was also named in the "Pandora Papers" investigation into the creation of offshore shell companies, but denied involvement.

Panama City – Panama's ex-president Ricardo Martinelli was acquitted on Tuesday in a trial for alleged espionage against opponents of his government when he was in power between 2009 and 2014.

It is the second time the former Panamanian leader has been acquitted on such charges.

He was also accused of embezzling public funds to spy on his opponents when he led the country, and the prosecution accused him of wire-tapping more than 150 people, including politicians and journalists.

But the court ruled that the prosecution's evidence against Martinelli was insufficient.

"Justice, finally, was applied," Martinelli, 69, said as he left the court.

He said: 

Seven years of this torture. I thank God and the Panamanian justice system. I suffered a lot.

Carlos Herrera Moran, a lawyer for one of the victims of the alleged wire-tapping, said the decision was "outside the law and the evidence presented".

Martinelli was acquitted of similar charges in 2019 but that was overturned last year, forcing a new trial in July.

He was first tried after being extradited from the United States in 2018, where he had resided for several years and evaded Panamanian justice.

The billionaire supermarket tycoon rose to the presidency in 2009, after winning an election campaign in which he gave a speech denouncing corruption and the country's political class.

He was later named in the "Pandora Papers" investigation into the creation of offshore shell companies meant to hide money in tax havens, but denied involvement in anything untoward.


