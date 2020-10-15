5m ago

add bookmark

Kamala Harris pauses in-person campaigning after staffer diagnosed with Covid-19

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Kamala Harris, who has tested negative for Covid-19 is set to be tested again on Thursday.
  • Her communications director and a flight crew member have tested positive for the virus.
  • The Biden campaign said Harris was not in close contact with the two infected staffers prior to their diagnosis.

US Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris canceled travel plans through Sunday as a precaution after one of her staff members tested positive for Covid-19, the Biden campaign said in a statement.

Harris, who the campaign said tested negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday and is set to be tested again on Thursday, had planned an aggressive travel schedule in the run-up to the 3 November election between her running mate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

She was scheduled to appear in North Carolina on Thursday, a competitive battleground state where early voting just started and Trump is due to campaign as well.

But the campaign said it learned late on Wednesday that Harris' communications director, Liz Allen, and a flight crew member had tested positive for the virus. Both traveled with the Democratic senator during a campaign trip in Arizona on 8 October.

Harris was not in close contact with either infected person during the two days prior to their diagnosis, the Biden campaign said in a statement and call with reporters. Harris wore a mask during the flight she shared with Allen and the flight crew member, who both tested negative before and after the flight.

ALSO READ | Trump's son Barron tested positive for Covid-19, says Melania Trump

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the United States particularly hard, killing more people than any other country, and upending the 2020 presidential race.

Democrats especially have increased their use of virtual campaigning, fundraising and get-out-the-vote efforts to limit the spread and avoid unnecessary health risks.

Trump contracted the virus himself earlier this month, leaving him sidelined from his signature campaign rallies, which have continued to draw large crowds and many attendees without protective masks.

Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, planned to cancel his travel on Thursday but resume in-person events on Friday since he and Harris have tested negative multiple times, the Biden campaign said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Kamala Harris, fellow Democrats target Trump Supreme Court nominee on Obamacare
Fly swatters and Covid coins: this week on the US campaign trail
WATCH | Pretty fly for a Trump guy: Housefly on Mike Pence's head photobombs VP debate
Read more on:
kamala harrisusus elections 2020coronavirus
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 2020 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 2314 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

7h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.66
(-0.83)
ZAR/GBP
21.54
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.48)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.68)
Gold
1903.63
(+0.34)
Silver
24.09
(-0.16)
Platinum
863.00
(+1.17)
Brent Crude
43.43
(+2.05)
Palladium
2335.99
(+0.39)
All Share
54843.96
(-0.99)
Top 40
50503.89
(-1.05)
Financial 15
9822.25
(+0.91)
Industrial 25
74473.42
(-1.38)
Resource 10
54040.61
(-1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo