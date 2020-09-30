42m ago

add bookmark

Karabakh fighting enters 4th day, Armenia says no need for outside military help

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces entered a fourth day on Wednesday in the biggest eruption of their decades-old conflict.
  • Azerbaijan and the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said there were attacks from both sides at several directions.
  • The Azeri prosecutor's office said on Wednesday seven more civilians were wounded as a result of shelling of the city of Terter.

Fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces entered a fourth day on Wednesday in the biggest eruption of their decades-old conflict since a 1994 ceasefire.

Azerbaijan and the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said there were attacks from both sides at several directions along the line of contact that divides them.

The fighting has spread well beyond the borders of the enclave, threatening to spill into all-out war between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who spoke by phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, said he was not at this point considering asking for help under a post-Soviet security treaty but did not rule out doing so.

"Armenia will ensure its security, with the participation of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) or without it," Russian news agencies quoted Pashinyan as saying.

He said he and Putin had not discussed the possibility of Russian military intervention in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Russia has used the CSTO, along with the Eurasian Economic Union, another regional bloc focused on trade, to project influence across most of the former Soviet Union.

Nagorno-Karabakh is a breakaway region that is inside Azerbaijan but is run by ethnic Armenians and is supported by Armenia. It broke away from Azerbaijan in a war in the 1990s but is not recognised by any country as an independent republic.

Any move to all-out war could drag in Russia and Turkey, which is a close ally of Azerbaijan.

The Azeri prosecutor's office said on Wednesday seven more civilians were wounded as a result of shelling of the city of Terter, which borders Nagorno-Karabakh.

Its defence ministry said ethnic Armenian forces attempted to recover lost ground by launching counter-attacks in the direction of Madagiz, but Azeri forces repelled the attack.

Armenia's defence ministry said the Azeri army had been shelling the whole front line during the night and two Azeri drones were shot down in the town of Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh's administrative centre. It was not possible to independently confirm the report.

Dozens of people have been reported killed and hundreds wounded since the new wave of fighting broke out on Sunday. (Reporting Nailia Bagirova and Nvard Hovhannisyan; Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Robert Birsel)

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Armenia and Azerbaijan step up fighting in fiercest clashes since 1990s
US, Russia push Armenia, Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh
Tensions run high between Azerbaijan, Armenia despite truce
Read more on:
armeniaazerbaijan
Lottery
1 person bags R388k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1786 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 9476 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1170 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.61
(+0.77)
ZAR/EUR
19.68
(+0.98)
ZAR/AUD
11.99
(+0.80)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.66)
Gold
1894.90
(-0.04)
Silver
23.88
(-1.37)
Platinum
883.00
(+0.11)
Brent Crude
41.31
(-3.06)
Palladium
2335.00
(+1.23)
All Share
54235.54
(-0.50)
Top 40
50022.65
(-0.59)
Financial 15
10022.46
(+0.19)
Industrial 25
72693.50
(-0.91)
Resource 10
53861.15
(-0.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

6h ago

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo