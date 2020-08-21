1h ago

add bookmark

Key quotes from Joe Biden's Democratic nomination speech

  • Joe Biden on Thursday accepted the Democratic nomination to be the party's presidential candidate.
  • The convention was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Some of the key quotes from Biden's address relate to the economy, coronavirus and racism.

Joe Biden on Thursday accepted the Democratic nomination to be the party's presidential candidate, the culmination of a convention held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some key quotes from Biden's address:

'Ally of the light'

"The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division. Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not of the darkness."

Winning 

"It's about winning the heart, and yes, the soul of America. Winning it for the generous among us, not the selfish. Winning it for the workers who keep this country going, not just the privileged few at the top. Winning it for those communities who have known the injustice of the 'knee on the neck.'"

Four crises

"Four historic crises. All at the same time. A perfect storm. The worst pandemic in over 100 years. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The most compelling call for racial justice since the 60s. And the undeniable realities and accelerating threats of climate change. So, the question for us is simple: Are we ready? I believe we are. We must be."

Covid response

"As president, the first step I will take will be to get control of the virus that's ruined so many lives. Because I understand something this president doesn't. We will never get our economy back on track, we will never get our kids safely back to school, we will never have our lives back, until we deal with this virus."

'Unforgivable'

"Our current president has failed in his most basic duty to this nation. He failed to protect us. He failed to protect America. And, my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable. As president, I will make you this promise: I will protect America. I will defend us from every attack. Seen. And unseen. Always. Without exception. Every time."

Youth

"One of the most powerful voices we hear in the country today is from our young people. They're speaking to the inequity and injustice that has grown up in America. Economic injustice. Racial injustice. Environmental injustice. I hear their voices and if you listen, you can hear them too."

Dictators

"I will be a president who will stand with our allies and friends. I will make it clear to our adversaries the days of cozying up to dictators are over."

Racism

"Will we be the generation that finally wipes the stain of racism from our national character? I believe we're up to it."

Related Links
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate
'Full of just bald-faced lies' - Biden calls out Trump for stirring fears about mail-in voting
Joe Biden labels Donald Trump first racist US president
Lottery
5 players bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
59% - 8494 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1713 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
29% - 4154 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.26
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
22.82
(-0.15)
ZAR/EUR
20.43
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
12.41
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.29)
Gold
1937.60
(-0.73)
Silver
27.12
(-1.02)
Platinum
918.96
(-0.02)
Brent Crude
45.38
(-0.87)
Palladium
2181.84
(+1.13)
All Share
56362.17
(+1.32)
Top 40
52057.94
(+1.32)
Financial 15
10179.30
(+2.22)
Industrial 25
74550.72
(+1.49)
Resource 10
57387.13
(+0.73)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug 2020

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo