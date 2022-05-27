17m ago

add bookmark

Kids called 911 from classroom during Texas massacre as police waited outside - official

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police officers waited nearly an hour for backup in the Uvalde shooting.
  • Experts have questioned why police didn't storm the gunman more quickly and end the massacre. 
  • Salvador Ramos, 18, sprayed classrooms with bullets, leaving 19 children and two teachers dead.

Nearly 20 police officers waited for nearly an hour in a hallway outside the classrooms where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a Texas elementary school, even as panicked 911 calls were placed from inside the rooms pleading for police to intervene, authorities said on Friday.

At least one child and one teacher made multiple calls to the 911 emergency number from the two connecting classrooms after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos had entered with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, according to Colonel Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In hindsight, McCraw told reporters at a news briefing, "it was the wrong decision" for the onsite commander to wait for a specially trained tactical team before trying to enter the classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

ALSO READ | Husband of teacher killed in Texas school dies in wake of massacre

Someone whom McCraw did not identify called the 911 line multiple times starting at 12:03, telling police in a whisper that there were multiple dead and that there were still "eight to nine" students alive, the colonel said. A student called at 12:47 and asked the operator to "please send the police now."

Officers did not go into the classroom until 12:50, according to McCraw, when the US Border Patrol tactical team used keys from a janitor to open the locked door and kill Ramos.

Several officers had an initial exchange of gunfire with Ramos shortly after he entered the school at 11:33, when two officers were grazed by bullets. There were as many as 19 officers in the hallway by 12:03, McCraw said - the same time that the first 911 call from inside the classroom was received.

Police recovered 142 spent rounds inside the school from Ramos' rifle, as well as nearly two dozen more on school property outside the building, McCraw said.

Videos that emerged on Thursday showed frantic parents urging police to storm the school during the attack, with some having to be restrained by police.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootings
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3916 votes
No
53% - 4386 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

14h ago

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.63
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.73
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.76
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,852.63
+0.1%
Silver
22.08
+0.2%
Palladium
2,065.50
+2.2%
Platinum
956.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
117.40
+2.9%
Top 40
63,883
+1.4%
All Share
70,486
+1.4%
Resource 10
76,948
+0.6%
Industrial 25
76,115
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,257
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

6h ago

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

15h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

14h ago

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

14h ago

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo