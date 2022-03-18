Killer UK policeman faces indecent exposure charges

A former police officer jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of a London woman as she walked home is now facing four charges of indecent exposure, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Friday.

The alleged offences took place in the Swanley area of south eastern England in late January and February last year, just before Wayne Couzens killed Sarah Everard on 3 March.

"Following a referral of evidence by the Metropolitan Police, the CPS has authorised four charges of indecent exposure," against Couzens, head of the CPS special crime division Rosemary Ainslie said in a statement.

Couzens, who served with the force's diplomatic protection unit, will appear in court in London on 13 April.

He was given a whole-life jail term last September for Everard's murder and will be formally charged with the new offences on a date yet to be fixed, police said.

Couzens falsely arrested her as she walked home in south London, on the pretence she had broken coronavirus restrictions.

